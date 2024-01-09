Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, dies at 78

Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs has died, the former first lady announced on Tuesday night. She was 78.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump, 53, wrote on X, describing her as "a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity."

Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

"She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law," Trump added. "We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

A cause of death was not given and a spokesperson for the former first lady did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Newsweek reported last week that former President Donald Trump shared with guests at a recent New Year's Eve celebration that his wife was absent from the festivities because she was at a Miami hospital with her mother, whom he described as "very ill."

