Mega millions

Mega Millions rises to estimated $740 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

Friday's jackpot has a lump-sum cash option estimated at $366.3 million.

By NBC Staff

A lucky Chevron gas station in Encino sold the two winning tickets in December 2023.
Getty Images

An estimated $740 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one won the big prize on Tuesday's drawing.

Friday's jackpot has a lump-sum cash option estimated at $366.3 million.

Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 12, 41, 43, 52, 55, 9 and a Megaplier of 4x. Tuesday's jackpot was the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

And, lottery winnings do not come without taxes. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS; some states tax lottery winnings as well.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

This article tagged under:

Mega millions
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us