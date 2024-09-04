Mega millions

Mega Millions jackpot rises to estimated $681 million for Tuesday's drawing

The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.602 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida. 

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mega Millions announced its upcoming jackpot on Tuesday will be an estimated $681 million after no one won the big prize Friday night.

Tuesday's jackpot will be the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever. The jackpot also comes with a lump-sum cash option estimated at $337.1 million.

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

And, lottery winnings do not come without taxes. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS; some states tax lottery winnings as well.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

