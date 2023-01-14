animals

Meet Nugget, the Emotional Support Skunk That Works at an Indiana 911 Dispatch Center

The skunk hangs out in the office every day.

By WTWO

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What could have been a smelly situation is really a supportive one.

Enter the 911 dispatch center in Knox County, Indiana and meet Nugget.

The skunk hangs out in the office every day with his owner, Heather Blaney, who keeps Nugget as an emotional support animal. She keeps him happy with treats and by being propped on her lap throughout the day.

"He's like a weighted blanket. He doesn't do anything. He doesn't make any noise. He just sits on my lap and it's nice to have that, like distraction after a busy time."

Despite his unusual presence, he's turned into a work favorite for the dispatch office in Terre Haute.

"[Nugget] just kind of hangs out with us and doesn't do a whole lot. It's just kind of a chill little animal and after we have a big call the dispatchers will tend to pet him or hold him, or do whatever they need to. To just kind of relax a little bit," said Rob McMullen, executive director of the dispatch center.

This article tagged under:

animalsIndiana
