What do rapper Meek Mill and former President Donald Trump have in common? They share the same lawyer, according to posts on Meek Mill's Instagram story.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges connected to hush money payments surrounding the 2016 election. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Meek Mill jumped to share the news on Instagram, posting a picture of Trump and his legal team with the caption "Trump graduated to the streets... sharing criminal lawyers [with us]... Joe tactical," Complex reported. He then shared a photo of himself alongside Joe Tacopina, one of Trump's lawyers who represented Meek Mill in a 2017 criminal case.

Tacopina worked to overturn Meek Mill's sentence for violating probation in an old gun and drug case. The attorney has also represented singer Michael Jackson, rappers YG and A$AP Rocky and baseball player Alex Rodriguez, according to his website.

Tacopina told NBC he believes Trump's case will be dismissed without having to go to trial. The former president is due to appear in court again in early December.