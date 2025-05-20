A medical helicopter made an emergency landing in the front yard of a Pennsylvania home Monday, officials said.

This all unfolded around 7:45 p.m. when a PennSTAR medical helicopter made the emergency landing at a residential property in Whitemarsh Township, according to a Penn Medicine spokesperson. The helicopter was being operated by Metro Aviation.

Three people were on board at the time of the landing, the spokesperson explained.

The helicopter was traveling from Philadelphia back to its base at Wings Field, according to Whitemarsh Township Police Chief Christopher Ward.

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 8 p.m. on May 19 where the blue and white-colored PennSTAR helicopter could be seen half in the grass and half on someone's driveway.

The helicopter had logos for both the University of Pennsylvania and Reading Health System.

Several people wearing all red-colored uniforms were visible inside red police tape on the front yard with first responders standing nearby.

The FAA arrived late on Monday night and is taking over the investigation and will be communicating with the NTSB, according to Chief Ward. The helicopter is expected to stay on the home's front lawn until the investigation is complete.

"It's crazy to see that it happen in my neighborhood. It's pretty surreal," neighbor Frances Ford said.

According to Montgomery County officials, no one was hurt.

"We are incredibly grateful that all individuals on board walked away without serious injury. We are especially proud of our pilot for his professionalism and skill in executing a safe landing under challenging circumstances. An investigation is underway, and we are fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB to determine the cause," a spokesperson with Metro Aviation wrote in a statement

Ward said that investigators think they found parts of the helicopter nearby where it landed.

If you believe you have found anything that may have come from the helicopter, officials are urging you not to touch it. Please call 9-1-1 right away and let them know where the piece is.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.