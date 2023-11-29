Mean Girls

That's so fetch! A ‘Mean Girls' pop-up restaurant experience is coming to LA and NY this January

The limited-time run coincides with the release of the new film "Mean Girls: The Musical" on Jan. 12. 

By Whitney Irick

Bucket Listers

Get in loser, we're going to the "Mean Girls Experience."

A pop-up restaurant based on the modern cult classic "Mean Girls" is coming to Los Angeles and New York this January.

Bucket Listers announced Wednesday that the limited-time "Mean Girls Experience" will open to the public in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 and New York on Jan. 19. The timing will coincide with the release of the new new film "Mean Girls: The Musical" on Jan. 12. 

“It’s truly one of those movies that has stood the test of time and cult fandom," Bucket Listers President of Experiences, Derek Berry, said in a news release. "With the new film quickly approaching, there was no better time to honor this beloved classic and bring the Plasticsworld to life. Every day here will be October 3rd."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Celebrity News

Lacey Chabert says she's ‘open to' a ‘Mean Girls' sequel after reuniting with cast

Mean Girls

Watch Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls' costars reprise their roles

"Master Chef" semi-finalist Chef Becky Brown will cook up the chef driven cafeteria style fare. Main courses include the Burn Book burger sliders, the Stab Caesar salad, and 1 3 5 acai Bowl. Desserts are also aptly named after iconic lines from the 2004 comedy: Kälteen brownie, Rainbow + Smiles cake, Is Butter a Carb? cookies, and the Fetch strudel.

Aside from dining, you can sip a cocktail at the Cool Mom bar during happy hour, gaze upon set pieces and iconic outfits at the Mean Girls Museum and buy exclusive Mean Girls Experience merchandise.

You can also step into the world of the Plastics thanks to several photo ops: explore North Shore High School, let it out in the Burn Book, gaze into Regina's bedroom mirror, take the stage at the Winter Talent Show and join the ranks of the Mathletes.

The dining activation starts at $35 a person, and includes your choice of entree and side item, a 90-minute table reservation (allowing time for photo opportunities) and a candy cane gram. Tickets are not currently available for purchase, but you can sign up on the Bucket Listers waitlist here.

This article tagged under:

Mean Girls
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us