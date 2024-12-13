Department of Justice

McKinsey & Company to pay $650 million to settle U.S. opioid consulting probe

A former top partner at McKinsey has also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice in the federal probe, according to court filings Friday.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

The McKinsey & Company logo is displayed at the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 21, 2023. 
Benoit Tessier | Reuters

The United States Attorney's Office alongside other federal officials on Friday announced the resolution of criminal and civil investigations into McKinsey & Company's work with Purdue Pharma.

NBC News and CNBC, citing court filings, reported Friday morning that McKinsey has agreed to pay $650 million in a five-year deferred prosecution agreement that will resolve a federal criminal probe into the company's consulting work advising Purdue Pharma on how to "turbocharge" sales of its addictive opioid drug OxyContin.

"This is a case about the thousands and thousands of people who have lost their lives to opioid addiction," Joshua Levy, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said at a press conference at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston Friday.

The painkillers have helped fuel the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic. Christopher R. Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said McKinsey in its capacity as a consulting firm was brought in by Purdue Pharma to help make up lost sales. The company eventually came up with a plan to get those sales back by targeting what they called "high-value" prescribers, knowingly looking at those who may be prescribing the drug for unsafe or medically unnecessary reasons, Kavanaugh said. This strategy was then used by Purdue for years.

A former senior partner at the consulting firm, Martin Elling, has also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice next month in the Department of Justice's probe, CNBC reports, citing a filing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia.

According to the criminal charging document, McKinsey "knowingly and intentionally" conspired with Purdue Pharma "and others to aid and abet the misbranding of prescription drugs," CNBC reports. Through then-partner Elling, McKinsey is also accused of "knowingly destroying and concealing records and documents with the intent" to impede the DOJ's investigation.

Elling is scheduled to enter his plea on Jan. 10, 2025, according to NBC News.

McKinsey accepted responsibility for the alleged conduct in the deferred prosecution agreement, federal officials said at Friday's presser. The consulting giant has previously agreed to pay almost $1 billion to settle lawsuits by states, local governments and others related to its opioid consulting.

CNBC and NBC News contributed to this report

This article tagged under:

Department of Justice
