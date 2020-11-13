McDonald's Introduces McPlant Burger, New Recipes to Menus Nationwide in 2021

McDonald's menus across the nation could begin introducing a plant-based burger beginning as early as 2021, the company announced this week.

McDonald's said based on positive customer feedback, the company will offer the McPlant, a plant-based burger, throughout the U.S. after a trial last year.

"There are other plant-based burgers out there, but the McPlant delivers our iconic taste in a sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich," the company said in a statement. "It’s made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

After testing the McPlant on Canadian customers last year, McDonald's received an "encouraging response," and decided to bring the burger to other markets.

McDonald's said any market can adopt the McPlant "when they're ready," assuming many will attempt to incorporate it next year.

Additionally during a test in Canada last year, McDonald's said they received positive feedback from adding onions to burgers, changing the bun style and searing smaller batches. The company announced these changes will likely come to global markets in 2021.

McDonald's also announced the "much anticipated" Crispy Chicken Sandwich will arrive on menu items next year across the U.S.

"It will be simple, but fantastic – a craveable crispy chicken fillet, topped with crinkle cut pickles and butter, all served on a toasted potato roll," McDonald's said. "Our customers asked for it and we can’t wait for them to get a taste."

Introduced for a limited time in September, McDonald's will add Spicy Chicken McNuggets year-round, along with a new McSpicy chicken sandwich, which has already hit other markets outside the U.S.