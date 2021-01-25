Mitch McConnell

McConnell Renews Calls for Filibuster to Remain After 2 Dems Back Measure

The Senate has a 50-50 split along party lines

NBC Universal, Inc.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reiterated his commitment to keeping the Senate's legislative filibuster on Monday and pushed for a power-sharing agreement after two Democratic Senators also voiced support for the longstanding rule, NBC News reports.

The Senate has a 50-50 split along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is president of the Senate, giving Democrats narrow control of the chamber as the tie-breaking vote to push President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

However, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — both Democrats — told NBC News on Monday in a statement through their respective spokespersons that the lawmakers oppose getting rid of the 60-vote threshold to pass nearly every piece of legislation — a rule known as the filibuster.

U.S. & World

impeachment 20 hours ago

Trump Impeachment Goes to Senate, Testing His Sway Over GOP

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

Biden Orders COVID-19 Travel Restrictions, Adds South Africa

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellUS Senate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us