Mass. Officer Drowns Trying to Save Teen Who Also Died

A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday while attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond.
Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m., Worcester police said.
Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park.
U.S. & World
During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realized that one of their five was missing.
Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
At 3:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teen.
Familia leaves behind a wife, two children and his parents, police said.
___
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the officer’s name. It is Enmanuel, not Emmanuel.