Massachusetts

Mass. Officer Drowns Trying to Save Teen Who Also Died

A Massachusetts police officer drowned Friday while attempting to rescue a teenage boy, who also drowned at the pond.

Police received several calls reporting a person possibly drowning in the pond at about 1:35 p.m., Worcester police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said 38-year-old Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, was one of five officers who entered the water at Green Hill Park.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Facebook Suspends Trump for 2 Years, Keeping Him Off for Next Election

Capitol Riot 9 hours ago

Opera Singer Charged With Hitting Officer With Flagpole During Capitol Riot

During the rescue attempt two individuals were brought to shore, police said. At this point, officers realized that one of their five was missing.

Divers located Familia at 2:28 p.m. He was brought to shore, where emergency medical workers began lifesaving protocols. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

At 3:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was located by divers and rushed to a hospital, where he was also pronounced dead. Police did not identify the teen.

Familia leaves behind a wife, two children and his parents, police said.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the officer’s name. It is Enmanuel, not Emmanuel.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWorcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us