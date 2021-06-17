As Masks Come Off, Smiles Are Returning. So Is the Demand for Dentists

Cosmetic dentist Kourosh Maddahi noticed a trend among his patients in Beverly Hills, California, beginning around March: Demand for treatments, everything from teeth whitening to full smile-makeovers, was higher than pre-pandemic levels.

As more Americans get vaccinated and states ease COVID-19 restrictions, social calendars are filling once again. The resurgence has sent people clamoring for grooming products, including nail polish, dresses and perfume. It has also put special focus on a body part that has been hidden behind masks for more than a year: teeth.

There has been a 47 percent increase in teeth whitening this year and a similar climb in teeth straightening, according to the company SmileDirectClub, which sells clear aligners, as well as teeth whitening kits.

Why now? Maddahi said the main reason his patients have been giving is: “I’m not scared anymore.”

The World Health Organization released updated coronavirus guidelines which recommend that all non-urgent dental visits be postponed until after the pandemic to reduce the spread.