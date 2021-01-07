Capitol Riot

Maryland Company Fires Employee Who Stormed Capitol Wearing Badge

After the company reviewed the photos, the employee was fired for cause

By Associated Press

Broken glass lay on the floor inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate resumed a politically charged debate over the legitimacy of the presidential election hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and drove lawmakers from their chambers.
Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man who wore his company badge while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was fired Thursday by his Maryland employer.

Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick said in a statement that it was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar badge was seen inside the Capitol on Wednesday during the security breach. The statement said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was fired for cause. No additional details were released.

The statement also said any of Navistar's workers who demonstrate dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 9 hours ago

Latest Updates: Capitol Police Chief Resigns Day After Pro-Trump Mob Breached Capitol

Business 9 hours ago

Elon Musk Is Now the Richest Person in the World, Passing Jeff Bezos

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep the president in the White House.

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotFrederickJan. 6 Protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us