Mary Trump: ‘Of Course I Did' Hear the President Use Racial Slurs

President Donald Trump's niece said that she's heard her uncle use racial and anti-Semitic slurs, telling MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" that such language was "perfectly commonplace" among the family's older generations.

"Oh, yeah, of course I did," Mary Trump said in an interview to promote her best-selling book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." "And I don't think that should surprise anybody given how virulently racist he is today."

Asked specifically if she'd ever heard the president use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs, Trump said, "Yes."

Trump, who's promoting her best-selling book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man,"

A White House spokesperson told MSNBC that Trump's book is "a book of falsehoods, plain and simple. The president doesn't use those words."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com