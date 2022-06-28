Capitol Riot

Mark Meadows Aide Cassidy Hutchinson to Testify at Jan. 6 Hearing

In recorded testimony presented last week, the former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said a group of GOP lawmakers had sought pardons in the wake of the riot

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as a senior aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is slated to testify Tuesday at a last-minute hearing scheduled by the Jan. 6 committee, three sources tell NBC News.

In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of Republican lawmakers had sought presidential pardons following the insurrection at the Capitol, including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

Hutchinson and her attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotMark MeadowsJan. 6 committee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us