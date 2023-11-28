giving tuesday

Marine mammal rescue center in NJ asks for donations this Giving Tuesday

By Emily Rose Grassi

Getty Images

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey is asking for donations this Giving Tuesday.

Officials at the center say that they are “struggling to keep up with our ever-growing expenses.”

The center took to Facebook to share the story of one seal pup rescued earlier this year.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The center investigates what causes the deaths of marine mammals in the state of New Jersey in an effort to determine the health of our oceans.

news 4 hours ago

4 ways to maximize your tax break for charitable donations on Giving Tuesday, according to experts

Philanthropy Nov 12

Here's what to know about #GivingTuesday and how to get involved

The rescue center is located in Brigantine, New Jersey. You can donate by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

giving tuesday
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us