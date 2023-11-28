The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in New Jersey is asking for donations this Giving Tuesday.

Officials at the center say that they are “struggling to keep up with our ever-growing expenses.”

The center took to Facebook to share the story of one seal pup rescued earlier this year.

The center investigates what causes the deaths of marine mammals in the state of New Jersey in an effort to determine the health of our oceans.

The rescue center is located in Brigantine, New Jersey. You can donate by clicking here.