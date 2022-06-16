Candlewood Lake

Man's Body Recovered from Candlewood Lake in Conn.: DEEP

Candlewood Lake in Brookfield
The Connecticut State Police Dive Team has recovered a man’s body from Candlewood Lake, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said he was found in the same area of the lake as a man who went missing last month.

On May 29, a 24-year-old man did not resurface after going into the water.

DEEP said they have searched every day since the incident happened.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, DEEP said, and the identity is pending positive identification and notification.

DEEP said the investigation is ongoing.

