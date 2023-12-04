Manischewitz dark chocolate coins sold in tri-state area recalled

Check your chocolate Hanukkah gelt. A recall has been issued for Manischewitz dark chocolate coins that were recently sold in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said a limited number of bags labeled as dark chocolate coins contain milk chocolate coins, which contains a milk allergen that is not declared on the label.

The packages that may be impacted have a lot code of 2283 and a display box UPC of 072700200356.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the products.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The Manischewitz dark chocolate coins were distributed to stores nationwide. The stores were predominately located in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, and were sold during the weeks of Sept. 26, 2023 through Nov. 28, 2023.

The company said all dairy milk chocolate coins are wrapped in gold foil within a blue netting and all non-dairy dark chocolate coins are wrapped in silver foil within a red netting.