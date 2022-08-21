Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club

A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight.

Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Police are investigating a homicide on Maple Avenue in Hartford on Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle, of Manchester, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Police began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Battle was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe people who knew each other had an argument outside of the night club that turned physical and someone took out a gun and fired it, striking and killing Battle. No other injuries were reported.

"There was an altercation outside. Nothing happened inside. In fact, from my understanding, the owner of the club stopped letting people in because it was getting towards capacity," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Police said plenty of people saw the incident take place.

"We've had a lot of issues with clubs, with night clubs. We've had homicides, shootings, fights. From what I could see last night, the club was doing what they were supposed to do. They weren't letting people in because of the crowds. They had security working," said Boisvert.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This marks the 26th homicide in Hartford this year.