Michigan

Man Who Sued Parents for Getting Rid of $29K Porn Collection Wins Lawsuit

David Werking said while briefly living with his parents after a divorce, they discarded $29,000 worth of films and magazines

a gavel
Getty Images

A man who sued his parents for getting rid of his pornography collection has won a lawsuit in western Michigan and can seek compensation.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favor of David Werking, who said his parents had no right to throw out his collection. He lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking said boxes of films and magazines worth an estimated $29,000 were missing.

U.S. & World

Coronavirus 11 hours ago

Virus Updates: Pence Publicly Gets COVID Vaccine to Boost Public Confidence

coronavirus vaccine 10 hours ago

US Experts Debate: Who Should Be Next in Line for Vaccine?

“There is no question that the destroyed property was David’s property,” Maloney said Monday. “Defendants repeatedly admitted that they destroyed the property."

Werking's parents said they had a right to act as his landlords.

“Defendants do not cite to any statute or caselaw to support their assertion that landlords can destroy property that they dislike,” the judge said.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

"The court does not intend to hold an evidentiary hearing," he said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MichiganIndiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us