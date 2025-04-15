The man who said he was held captive in his family’s Waterbury home for 20 years, abused and starved has released his first public statement.

The man, who is calling himself “S” to protect his identity, is speaking out in through the nonprofit organization, “Survivors Say,” and also thanking the people who are helping him recover.

“I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told,” he said in part of his statement.

It was in February when police launched their investigation that led to the arrest of the man's stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan.

That is when police and firefighters responded to a burning home in Waterbury and found an emaciated 32-year-old man weighing only 68 pounds.

He told them then he had been held captive in the house for most of his life and set the fire to gain his freedom, according to the arrest warrant police obtained for his stepmother.

Kimberly Sullivan has been charged with assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

She has denied the allegations.

Sullivan is free on $300,000 bond and ordered to be on GPS monitoring. She is due in court next on April 22.

"S" released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Read the man's full statement

Following is the full statement from S:

“Please call me ‘S.’ This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.

“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.

“I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told.

“I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then. To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32.

“I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable. Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come.

“I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support.

“Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told.

“I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn’t just a story. It’s my life.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover. Please forward any inquiries about my recovery, requests for information or interviews, or the process ahead to David Guarino at Survivors Say, who has volunteered to serve as my spokesman.

“Thank you.”

