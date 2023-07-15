Person wanted in two states surrenders after hiding in CT home

A person who was wanted in Connecticut and Florida and was hiding in a home in Enfield on Saturday has surrendered peacefully.

There was a heavy police presence in and around the area of Ganny Terrace. Residents in the area had been urged to shelter-in-place.

According to authorities, Enfield police and a Florida bail enforcement officer were in the area and believed a person hiding within a home on the road was wanted in Connecticut and Florida.

Investigators said the person was wanted in Connecticut for charges including criminal impersonation, engaging in pursuit and multiple other motor vehicle violations.

The person was also wanted in Florida with full extradition for what authorities said were several significant firearms and assault offenses including aggravated assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Investigators said the person surrendered peacefully on Saturday afternoon and there is no longer a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing at the scene.