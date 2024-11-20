Crime and Courts

Maryland man shoots, kills teen stepson over unfinished chores, investigators say

The shooting occurred at the family's home in Charles County, Maryland

NBC Universal, Inc.

A stepfather shot and killed his 15-year-old stepson in Charles County, Maryland, on Wednesday because he was upset the teen didn't complete some household chores, authorities say.

Michael Edward Clemons was unconscious when officers with the Charles County Sheriff's office responded to the family's home on Hunt Road in La Plata shortly after midnight, the sheriff's office said.

Clemons died at the home, authorities said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Investigators said the boy's stepfather, 48-year-old Darshan Eric Williams, shot him after getting upset that Clemons didn't do the yard work he was told to do.

Williams was standing outside the home when officers arrived and they took him into custody. No other people were in the home when the shooting happened, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives spent hours at the home investigating and collecting evidence, including a gun recovered from the scene.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other related charges. The sheriff's office said he's in jail and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMarylandShootings
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us