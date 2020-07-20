Man Tubing Down River Slips Into Water, Dies at Hospital

Authorities say a New York City man died after falling off a tube he was using to float down the Delaware River in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area said Sunday that the 51-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was with a group of people floating on tubes in the river in Pike County but became separated from them, fell into the water and went under.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tocks Island in Warren County, New Jersey, about 6 miles north of Delaware Water Gap and the Interstate 80 toll bridge. Rangers and a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officer said the victim was found on the Pennsylvania side of the river in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

Members of the man's group and others brought him to the shore and began CPR, and efforts to revive him continued as he was moved to a park service boat and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County coroner's office didn't immediately release his name pending notification of his family.