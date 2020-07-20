Delaware River

Man Tubing Down River Slips Into Water, Dies at Hospital

A man died after falling off his tube while on the Delaware River over the weekend

Tubes on Delaware River river dock
Getty Images

Authorities say a New York City man died after falling off a tube he was using to float down the Delaware River in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area said Sunday that the 51-year-old man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was with a group of people floating on tubes in the river in Pike County but became separated from them, fell into the water and went under.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tocks Island in Warren County, New Jersey, about 6 miles north of Delaware Water Gap and the Interstate 80 toll bridge. Rangers and a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officer said the victim was found on the Pennsylvania side of the river in Smithfield Township, Monroe County.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Retailers Start Requiring Masks Monday; GOP Leaders to Discuss Virus Aid

vaccine 8 mins ago

UK Coronavirus Vaccine Prompts Immune Response in Early Test

Members of the man's group and others brought him to the shore and began CPR, and efforts to revive him continued as he was moved to a park service boat and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono, where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County coroner's office didn't immediately release his name pending notification of his family.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Delaware RiverPennsylvania
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us