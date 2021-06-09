New Jersey

Man Struck and Killed by Lightning at NJ Golf Course

The unidentified man was at the Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by lightning.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was struck and killed by lightning at a golf course in Burlington County, New Jersey. 

The unidentified man was at the Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by lightning. He later died from his injuries, according to officials. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The deadly lightning strike occurred as powerful storms passed through the region a day after storms led to flooding and water rescues in Chester County. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 3 p.m. for parts of Gloucester and Salem counties.

Officials also confirmed with NBC10 that a person was struck by lightning in Angola, Delaware, on Wednesday. They have not yet revealed that person’s condition. 

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington Countylightning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us