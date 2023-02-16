Man Stabbed to Death During H.S. Basketball Game in Trenton, NJ

A young man was stabbed to death during a high school basketball game in Trenton, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The deadly stabbing occurred during the Mercer County Tournament boys basketball final between Trenton High School and Notre Dame at CURE Insurance Arena on 81 Hamilton Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Khalil Glanton, 22, of Trenton, was stabbed multiple times in the concourse area of the arena. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.

No other injuries were reported during the incident and no arrests have been made. Officials have not yet revealed what led to the stabbing or information on any suspects.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and Trenton Police are investigating. If you have any information on the stabbing, please call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. You can also email them at mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.