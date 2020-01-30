Man Sought for Abuse of Corpse in Paighton Houston Case Arrested in Ohio

A man wanted on an abuse of a corpse charge in Alabama in connection with the death of Paighton Houston, whose body was found in a shallow grave more than three weeks ago, was apprehended Wednesday in a Cleveland, Ohio, suburb, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said that Fredrick Hampton, 50, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force late Wednesday evening, and that he was arrested at a family member’s home in Garfield Heights, NBC News reported.

Jefferson County, Alabama, sheriff’s officials said earlier this month that they got a warrant charging Hampton with abuse of a corpse.

The body of Houston, 29, was found buried behind a home in Hueytown, which is southwest of Birmingham, on Jan. 3. She had been reported missing on Dec. 21.

