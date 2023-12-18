Man serving life sentence for child sexual abuse escapes Texas prison

Robert Yancy Jr. was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater in a 2021 Nissan Versa on Sunday, Texas authorities said.

Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas.
Google Maps

A man serving a life sentence for child sex abuse escaped prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Sunday in a post on social media platform X.

Authorities are searching for Robert Yancy, Jr., 39. He was last seen at approximately 3:38 p.m. Sunday at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, the the TDCJ said.

He was in a 2021 white Nissan Versa with the license plate DNR9145, the criminal justice department said. He was wearing a black beanie and a black sweater at the time.

The TDCJ asked the public to call authorities and stay away from Yancy if they see him.

