Dog Emerges From Connecticut River After Car Submerges

A dog emerged from a vehicle that rolled into the Connecticut River in Glastonbury Friday morning and appeared to be OK, but was taken to a veterinary hospital.
The Glastonbury Fire Department responded to Welles Street just after 5 a.m.
Police said the dog, a Labrador retriever, was trapped in the vehicle, so the man broke the window, but the dog was still stuck inside the submerged car.
About 20 minutes later, the dog emerged from the car, alive, police said.
The owner used his boat to get the dog out of the water and a police cruiser rushed the pet to Bolton Veterinary Hospital in Glastonbury, police said.
Other than being cold, the dog was doing well.
A dive team responded to retrieve the submerged car.