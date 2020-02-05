Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Woman Found Dead in Suitcase in Greenwich

A man has pleaded guilty to federal kidnapping charges connected to the death of a young woman who was found dead, bound in a suitcase on a street in Greenwich last February.

Valerie Reyes, 24, of New Rochelle, New York, was reported missing on Jan. 30, a day after she had last been seen. Her body was found in a full-size suitcase off a road in Greenwich nearly a full week later, on February 5, 2019.

On Wednesday Reyes’ ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Javier Da Silva pleaded guilty to kidnapping Reyes and taking her to Connecticut.

According to statements made in court, Da Silva rented a car on January 28, 2019 and drove to Reyes’ home in New Rochelle in the early morning hours of January 29. Da Silver switched his phone into airplane mode, then kidnapped Reyes, covering her mouth with tape and binding her feet and hands before putting her in a suitcase, then left her in Connecticut.

He denied killing her.

Da Silva then used the victim’s debit card several times, taking more than $5,000 from her bank account, according to the US Attorney’s Office Southern District of New York.

“As he admitted today in court, Javier Da Silva committed a horrid kidnapping that resulted in the tragic death of Valerie Reyes, a young woman with her entire adult life ahead of her. Thanks to the excellent work of the FBI and our local law enforcement partners, Da Silva is now facing serious consequences,” wrote U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in a statement.

Da Silva pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, which carries a maximum term of life in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on May 21, 2020.

In a statement released Wednesday, Greenwich police wrote "Although justice has been served, we remain saddened by the loss of Valerie and sincerely hope that her family will find peace and a sense of closure to this tragedy."

Police encourage anyone in an abusive or dangerous relationship to reach out for help. In Connecticut, those in need can visit CTSafeConnect.org or call/text 888-774-2900. Advocates available 24/7.