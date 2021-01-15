Los Angeles

Man Pleads Guilty After Drone Hits LAPD Helicopter in First-of-It's-Kind Criminal Charge

The pilot tried to evade the drone but it struck and damaged the aircraft.

By Associated Press

A DJI Inspire drone is flying in the air.
Getty Images

A Hollywood man pleaded guilty Thursday to unsafely operating a drone that hit a Los Angeles police helicopter and forced it to make an emergency landing.

Andrew Hernandez, 22, of Hollywood, entered a plea to a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a year in federal prison.

In a plea agreement, Hernandez acknowledged that he launched the drone last September out of curiosity as the helicopter flew towards a reported emergency at a pharmacy near his home, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

U.S. & World

Inauguration Day 1 hour ago

Inauguration Day 2021: Start Time, Security Measures and How to Watch

economic stimulus 7 hours ago

$1,400 Checks, Enhanced Unemployment: Here's What's in Biden's Stimulus Plan

The pilot tried to evade the drone but it struck and damaged the aircraft.

“If the drone had struck the helicopter’s main rotor instead of the fuselage, it could have brought the helicopter down,” according to court documents.

Hernandez was identified as the drone operator after pieces of it were recovered.

Prosecutors said this is the nation's first use of the unmanned aircraft federal criminal charge.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPDdrone
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us