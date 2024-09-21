Groton

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Groton, Conn.

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Groton late Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to Poquonnock Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Once in the area, police said they found a motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 55-year-old man, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Jason Hauptman.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us