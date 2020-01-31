Officials Confirm Bay Area’s First Case of Coronavirus in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County health officials on Friday announced that a resident of the county has tested positive for the new coronavirus, marking the first confirmed case in the Bay Area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that it was a man who tested positive for the illness, according to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

County health officials are set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.

The coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, has spread to nearly 10,000 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 213, officials say.

This is a breaking news story. Details to come.