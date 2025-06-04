New Jersey

Horseback rider helps police in New Jersey catch alleged hit-and-run driver

Police say they were aided by a man who witnessed a car crash and rode his horse after the vehicle to get close enough to obtain a partial license plate number.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Jersey police had some help catching an alleged hit-and-run driver over the weekend.

The Riverside Township Police Department shared in a news release that on the morning of Saturday, May 31, 2025, officers were called to Middleton Street for a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.

When Burlington County officers arrived on the scene, the report says they were met by the caller, who shared that she had heard a loud crash outside of her home. When she got outside, she saw a vehicle speeding off and found damage to a parked car.

Police said a short time later, a man named PJ appeared atop a horse and informed the woman that he had witnessed the car crash. He told her that he saw a grey Honda Accord crash into the parked vehicle and drive off.

With the help of his horse "Shiny," police said PJ was able to ride after the vehicle and get close enough to obtain a partial license plate number, which he then passed on to police.  

Police said with the information PJ shared, they were able to identify the suspect, and a short time later, they arrested 22-year-old Italo Lalvay Guaillasaca. He was charged with careless driving, driving without a license, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

"We want to thank the witnesses in this case for being observant, coming forward, and making the calls to our officers. We’d especially like to thank PJ and his sidekick 'Shiny' for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case," police wrote.

According to police, PJ stated that he was simply visiting Riverside to show his horse to his friends when he witnessed the accident occur. 

