Man given 8-month sentence for groping teen on flight from Paris to Seattle, feds say

A Seattle man was sentenced to eight months in prison for groping a teen girl on a flight from Paris to Washington state in 2022, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Milan Edward Jurkovic, 36, was convicted in December of abusive sexual contact following a three-day jury trial, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

Court documents show Jurkovic had pleaded not guilty.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said the assault “shouldn’t have happened,” prosecutors said.

“The flight back should have been nothing less than the end of a joyous trip and instead she is the victim of a crime,” Lasnik said of the girl.

Jurkovic assaulted the girl on July 3, 2022, on an Air France flight from Paris to Seattle, prosecutors said. The teen was traveling with a school group at the time, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said in the statement.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“Trapped in an aircraft cabin, these assaults are particularly traumatic for vulnerable young people who trust the adults around them to behave appropriately,” Gorman said. “In this case the defendant groped a teenager traveling with a school group. She bravely spoke up. As I noted a year ago, we have a zero-tolerance policy for these aircraft sexual assaults. Predators will be prosecuted.”

Jurkovic’s attorney listed in court records could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

The teen victim, who sat next to Jurkovic for hours on the flight, was with a school group from western Washington returning from a class trip abroad, prosecutors said.

Roughly three hours into the flight, Jurkovic reached under a blanket, prosecutors said, and began groping the victim’s thigh.

“The victim was shocked and frozen with fear,” prosecutors said. Jurkovic continued to rub her thigh for an "extended period of time" and touched her inner thigh, according to prosecutors.

The girl sought help from a classmate and then her chaperone. The chaperone traded places with her for the rest of the flight, prosecutors said.

Port of Seattle Police met the flight upon landing at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, prosecutors said, and law enforcement interviewed the girl.

Jurkovic told inconsistent stories to different people, prosecutors said.

“He told the chaperone he had been rubbing his leg due to bad circulation, suggesting that he inadvertently touched the victim,” according to prosecutors. He later told police he did not hurt anyone and volunteered that he had an itch on his leg, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Port of Seattle Police, authorities said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: