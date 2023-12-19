Miami-Dade

Man found dead inside Miami home was possibly killed by his own dog: Police

It's unclear how long the body was there and what prompted the attack

By Chris Hush and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said it appears a dog killed its owner after a man's body was found with bite marks inside a Kendall, Fla., home Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police and Animal Control responded to the home at Southwest 104th Street and 127th Avenue around 7 p.m.

According to police, a friend of the victim had not heard from him since Sunday. The friend went to the house to check on the victim when he found him dead in the garage.

When officers arrived, they found the victim's body with what appeared to be multiple dog bite marks.

It's unclear how long the body was there and what prompted the attack.

"It's hard to tell between Sunday and now. When did this occur? Did it occur this morning, did it occur yesterday? Has he been there for a day? We don't know," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

Officials haven't released the identity of the victim, but a neighbor said he's a 29-year-old man who lived alone at the house with the dog.

The official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.

Animal control removed the dog from the scene and it was placed in the care of Animal Services. Animal Services officials confirmed the dog is a terrier mix.

"Regardless of the breed of the dog, this is a very unfortunate circumstance," Miami-Dade Det. Andre Martin said. "It's not a circumstance any pet owner, I believe, thinks they would encounter while owning their pet and our condolences are with the victim's family."

