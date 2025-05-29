Florida

Man who shot at golfers on Florida course faces attempted murder charges: Police

Daniel Anthony Nobile, 27, was arrested Tuesday night on four counts of attempted homicide after the shooting at Abacoa Golf Club, Jupiter Police officials said.

By NBC6

A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly opened fire on a group of golfers on a course in Florida, police said.

Daniel Anthony Nobile, 27, was arrested Tuesday night on four counts of attempted homicide after the shooting at Abacoa Golf Club, Jupiter Police officials said.

The four golfers told police they were on the third hole when a man started shooting at them from a backyard across a lake, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WPTV.

One member of the foursome said he initially thought the loud noises were fireworks until he saw a man pointing a pistol at him, the affidavit said.

Video obtained by WPTV showed a golfer receiving instruction on the range when the popping sounds of the gunshots were heard.

The golfers entered their carts and fled. No injuries were reported.

The man went back inside the house but was later identified as Nobile, who was taken into custody and booked into the Palm Beach jail, police said.

All four golfers said they hadn't had a prior interaction with Nobile, the affidavit said.

Officers found a gun while searching a garage, the affidavit said.

Nobile appeared in court Wednesday, where his attorney requested a mental health evaluation. He was ordered held without bond.

