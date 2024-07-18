Video shows man dumping dog over fence at Atlantic City animal shelter

The Humane Society of Atlantic County is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who, they claim, keeps dumping dogs at the shelter in the middle of the night.

Video posted to the organization's Facebook page shows a man picking up a dog and tossing it over their fence early Monday morning.

The organization claims it's the fourth time the same man has dumped a dog at their facility located on Absecon Avenue in Atlantic City. The man reportedly can be seen each time driving a black Cadillac sedan.

Executive Director of the Humane Society Steven Dash said not much is known of the dog the man left behind but the fact that she is a four to five year Pit bull with very distinct scarring on her back.

Dash adds that the man had dumped three other Pit bulls at their facility back in April.

”We weren’t able to identify him at the time but now with this video, it’s the same car, the same person,” Dash said.

The Atlantic City Police Department is currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's criminal investigation unit at 609-247-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (84741) and begin the text with ACPD.

