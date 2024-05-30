Royal Caribbean Cruises

Man dies after falling overboard from Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas cruise ship

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the man's fall.

By Gerardo Pons

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of a man who fell overboard from a Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Sea cruise ship on Sunday, officials said.

Officials were alerted of the incident on Sunday, May 26, as the cruise ship was 300 miles off the Florida coast on its way to Mahogany Bay, Honduras, officials said.

"The Coast Guard received notice that a man had fallen overboard from the Icon of the Seas," U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Eric Rodríguez told Telemundo Miami. "Coast Guard District Seven launched a C-27 aircraft while the cruiser deployed one of her own rescue boats."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the man's fall. No more information was revealed.  

At nearly 1,200 feet long and weighing 250,800 gross tons, the Icon of the Sea is the world's largest cruise ship. It departed on its maiden voyage on Jan. 27 from Miami.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Royal Caribbean Cruises
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us