Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police

A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police.

Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water.

According to police, a man and woman were walking on a partially-submerged sandbar when the woman fell into the water and began struggling to swim.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, of Norwalk, jumped into the water to help the woman but he went under and did not surface, police said.

A bystander performed CRP on Rodas-Garcia before police and EMS arrived and took over. Rodas-Garcia was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not injured, police said.