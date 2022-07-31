Norwalk

Man Dies After Trying to Save Woman in Water Off Conn. Beach: Police

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

A Norwalk man drowned in Long Island Sound Sunday while trying to help a woman who was struggling in the water, according to police.

Officers responded to Calf Pasture Beach around 4:45 p.m. for a report of an unconscious person in the water.

According to police, a man and woman were walking on a partially-submerged sandbar when the woman fell into the water and began struggling to swim.

The man, identified as 60-year-old Mauricio Rodas-Garcia, of Norwalk, jumped into the water to help the woman but he went under and did not surface, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A bystander performed CRP on Rodas-Garcia before police and EMS arrived and took over. Rodas-Garcia was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was not injured, police said.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us