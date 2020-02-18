Oklahoma

Man Cleaning Gun Fatally Shoots Best Friend in Apparent Accident

Joshua Allen, 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon while playing video games with his friends

A man playing a video game in a mobile home in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City was fatally shot Sunday, apparently in an accident, by his best friend who was cleaning a gun, police said.

Joshua Allen, 21, died from a single shot to the chest Sunday afternoon at Village Oaks Trailer Park, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

Several witnesses said Allen was shot when a handgun apparently discharged by accident while a man who lived in the home was "cleaning/clearing" it, the police chief said in a statement.

A report will be sent to the Oklahoma County district attorney to determine whether criminal charges will be filed, Clabes said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

