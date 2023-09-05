A Montgomery County man is charged in the death of a 7-year-old girl who fell from the back of his pickup truck and was run over last month, investigators said.

Andres Marin, 48, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle and other related charges.

The incident occurred on Aug. 22 around 8 p.m. in Plymouth Meeting. A 7-year-old girl and four other children between the ages of 6 and 11 were riding their bikes and scooters when they approached Marin, a neighbor, and asked him if he could give them a ride in the back of his white 1996 Subaru Sambar truck, investigators said.

Officials said Marin had taken neighborhood children for rides in his truck on other occasions. The five children got into the bed of the truck, which has sidewalls that are only 11.5 inches tall, according to investigators.

Marin drove the children around the neighborhood when the 7-year-old girl leaned over the sidewall, fell, struck her head on the pavement and was run over by the truck, investigators said.

Marin picked the girl up, drove her to her parents’ home and then drove the girl and her father to the hospital where they arrived at 8:14 p.m., according to officials. The girl was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. that night.

An autopsy on Aug. 23 revealed the girl died from blunt impact injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this little girl, who died due to the defendant’s complete disregard of the danger in allowing young children to ride in the open bed of a pick-up truck, especially a truck with such low sidewalls. Four other children and their families are also greatly impacted by their friend’s death, and we feel for them as well," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “This activity by the defendant was illegal, it was dangerous, and he should have known that it was just a matter of time until one of these ‘fun’ rides ended tragically.”

Marin turned himself in on Tuesday and was arraigned. His bail was set at $50,000 unsecured and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.