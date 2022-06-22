Man Charged With Gun Possession in Connection to Double Homicide in Hartford, Conn.

A man has been charged with gun possession in connection to a double homicide in Hartford that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to Franklin Avenue on Sunday around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds that were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said one man and one woman died. The victims were identified as 39-year-old Chase Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang. Both lived on the second floor of the home on Franklin Avenue.

Another woman was critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police did not release her identity, but said she was in her twenties.

“I don’t think it was random. This is a group of people who had a personal dispute and it went south," Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

On Tuesday, police said a person of interest, later identified as 31-year-old Donovan McFarlane, of Hartford, arrived at the Hartford Police Department to speak with detectives. Authorities said he was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound that happened during the incident.

According to police, McFarlane was cooperative with the investigation. He is charged with a firearm violation during the incident and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

This marks the city's 20th homicide so far this year. At this time last year, there were 19, according to police.