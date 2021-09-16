New York Man Beaten to Death in Melee Outside Pat's Steaks

A brawl at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia led to a New York man being beaten to death Thursday morning.

Two groups of men – about 10 and five, respectively – were at the cheesesteak shop at 237 E. Passyunk Ave. in the predawn hours when some sort of argument broke out and they started fighting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At some point, one of the men beat a 28-year-old man in the head and face, Small said, adding that some of the other men kicked and punched him when he was down. Police also said a garbage can lid was used during the brawl.

Police got the call about separate fights at Pat's Steaks around 1:56 a.m. When they arrived around 10 minutes later, they found a victim dead, Small said.

Police have not released the victim’s identity but family members identified him as 28-year-old Issedro Cortez from Queens, New York.

“It’s tragic. I don’t know how to tell his mother,” Eduardo Rangel, a family member of the victim, told NBC10.

Rangel told NBC10 Cortez had gone on a day trip with his family to Philadelphia on Wednesday to see a soccer game between the Philadelphia Union and Club America at the Union's home stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

They then went to Pat's Steaks after the game.

"It was normal," Rangel said. "They were just talking about soccer and we decided to order the food. Meanwhile he was talking. And when we went back we started eating and I just noticed that they started throwing punches at him. And we tried to defend him but there were too many. There were like around 12 people."

Police also said people involved in the fight appeared to be wearing yellow Club America jerseys.

Two of Cortez's family members were taken by paramedics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where they were in stable condition after also suffering trauma to the face, Small added.

Detectives were looking over surveillance video, and witnesses said they saw some men packing into a mid-size, light-colored SUV before taking off northbound on Passyunk Avenue.

The cheesesteak shop, a popular local and tourist hangout, is the same location where a fight between a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a New York Giants fan led to a deadly shooting in July.