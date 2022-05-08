Man Arrested in Connection to Deadly Stabbing in New Fairfield, Conn.

Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in New Fairfield on Saturday night.

Troopers and officers from New Fairfield police were called to a home on Hillview Drive East around 9:20 p.m. after getting a report of an active assault.

According to state police, the victim, later identified as 65-year-old James Knapp, of Sandy Hook, was transported to Danbury Hospital with a stab wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Troopers said 59-year-old Patrick Griffin, of New Fairfield, was also transported to Danbury Hospital, where he was later taken into custody by detectives from Connecticut State Police.

Griffin was arrested and is being charged with manslaughter. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.