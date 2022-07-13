An Oklahoma man allegedly confessed to killing a fellow fisherman out of fear he’d be left alone in the wilderness to be eaten by Bigfoot, authorities said.

The bizarre confession was made Sunday by Larry Doil Sanders, 53, to two special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation while they probed the death of Jimmy Glenn Knighten, according to an arrest affidavit for suspicion of first-degree murder.

Sanders and Knighten had gone noodling in the South Canadian River the previous day, Sanders said, and the two men had gotten into a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.

“LARRY claimed that while at the river, he discovered JIMMY intended to feed him to sasquatch/bigfoot,” the affidavit said. “LARRY indicated JIMMY attempted to get away from him so that the sasquatch could eat LARRY. LARRY would not let JIMMY get away. LARRY punched JIMMY and struck JIMMY with a stick. LARRY and JIMMY fought for an extended amount of time on the ground. LARRY confirmed he killed JIMMY by choking him to death near the river.”

