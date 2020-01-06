Westport Stabbing Appears to be Random Attack: Police

A stabbing that seriously injured a woman in Westport Monday appears to be a random attack, according to police.

Police said were called to the parking lot of 1137 Post Road East for the stabbing around 1:06 p.m. When they arrived they found the 33-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment where she is currently in stable condition.

Callers described the suspect and his vehicle. Police said he was spotted on the Sherwood Island Connector and stopped. He was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ellis Tibere of Guilford. He was charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon.

Police said there is no known relationship between Tibere and the victim and that he appears to have attacked her at random.

According to witness statements, Tibere opened the victim's door, brandishing a knife and wearing a mask while she was sitting in her vehicle waiting for an appointment. The victim fought back, trying to kick the suspect, who stabbed her multiple times in her leg.

Tibere confessed to the attack, police said, and had a knife and a mask when he was found.

Tibere remains in custody and police said there is no further threat to the public. He was held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Tuesday.