Man Arrested After 6 People Fatally Gunned Down Near the Mississippi-Tennessee Border

A suspect was arrested after six people were killed when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon in a small Mississippi town outside Memphis, officials said.
The shootings happened about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.
A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."
For more on this story, go to NBC News.
