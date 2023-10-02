jersey shore

Man arrested after breaking into City Hall in Atlantic City, sleeping there overnight

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday in a fourth-floor office in Atlantic City's City Hall building after breaking in on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

The conditions of an office in Atlantic City's City Hall after a man was arrested after staying there overnight.
Atlantic City Councilman Councilman George Tibbitt

Police in Atlantic City are investigating after a man was arrested after he, allegedly, broke into City Hall on Sunday and remained inside overnight.

Law enforcement officials said that Sherif Ramadan, 39, of Atlantic City, was arrested after officers responded to City Hall, along the 1300 block of Bacharach Boulevard at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, following reports that an unauthorized person was in the building.

Police said Ramadan was found to have an active warrant and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, Ramadan entered the building at some point on Sunday, when it was closed to the public.

Also, on Monday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small issued a statement noting that the man was discovered in the offices for the Divisions of Youth, Senior, Multicultural Affairs and Recreation.

"There was damage to the office space, however nobody was hurt, which is the most important thing," the mayor said, in a statement.

City Councilman George Tabbitt shared a photo with NBC10 claiming it was the condition the office was left in after Ramadan's arrest.

