California

Man Arrested, Accused of Intentionally Crashing Through Calif. 7-Eleven

Officers learned the man, whose name was not immediately released, entered the store and caused a disturbance, throwing merchandise at employees before leaving.

By City News Service

Arcadia police

A Monrovia man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of causing a disturbance inside an Arcadia 7-Eleven store, then intentionally plowing his car into the convenience mart.

The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. Thursday at the store in the 1000 block of South Baldwin Avenue, according to Arcadia police.

Officers learned the man, whose name was not immediately released, entered the store and caused a disturbance, throwing merchandise at employees before leaving, getting into his vehicle and intentionally driving through the front doors and into the business, police officials said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Witnesses told officers that employees and customers were standing at the front of the store at the time.

The man tried to run away but was detained by store employees and customers until officers arrived, police said. No injuries were reported.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to the Arcadia Police Department, where he remained in custody on $2 million bail, police said.

U.S. & World

Crime and Courts 4 hours ago

Prime Suspect in Walmart Shooting Left Note Addressed to God, Police Say

4 hours ago

Following Lashings, UN Experts Denounce Taliban Treatment of Women as Crime

The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information was encouraged to call the Arcadia Police Department at 626-574-5151 and refer to case number 22-4977. Anonymous information can be conveyed through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSouthern California7-ElevenArcadia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us